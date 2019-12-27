Ron Clemishire
On Nov. 23, 2019, we unexpectedly lost our dad, grandpa, husband and our hero, Ron Clemishire.
Raised in Texas, Ron was a true Texan at heart but loved the Arizona desert. Many days were spent hiking, hunting, and exploring the country, and watching many beautiful sunrises and sunsets together.
Ron was an amazing football and basketball athlete in high school. After he graduated, he joined the Navy, serving as a gunners mate on the USS Knutson and USS Koiner.
He was a true cowboy at heart. He worked ranches, broke horses and rodeoed, starting at a very young age.
Ron was a skilled union pipefitter welder for 40 years.
He was a gifted artist, especially in oils and pencil, and welded beautiful home and garden decor. He had an incredible green thumb and grew beautiful desert landscape gardens.
Ron had so much knowledge about American, Texas and Arizona histories. He could also tell you about every outlaw through the ages. You would always find him reading one of his many history books.
At the age of 50, Ron started skydiving. He was a member of a very large organization called POPS — Parachuters Over Phorty Society.
Ron impacted the lives of so many people by showing compassion for others, his patriotism and love of country, the beauty of nature, his integrity and humbleness.
We will miss his voice, smile and laughter.
He is survived by: his wife, Priscilla, of 60 years; three daughters, Kristy Phelps (James), Rocki Hallenbeck (Jay) and Jacki Clemishire (fiancé Patrick); and his grandkids, who were his pride and joy, Chris Overstreet, Tyler and Garett Bryce, Reghan Davis, Brooklyn, Bailee, Brenna and Chase Hughs, Maddie, and Grace and Lauren Hallenbeck.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.