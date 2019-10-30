Ronald Deon Layton was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Thatcher to Farrell and Bessie Layton, and his big brother, Denny.
He loved farming spending his entire life working with the soil and sharing his love for Jesus Christ and all of God’s children. He was a kind, funny, charming man and was loved by everyone who knew him.
He surrendered life after a very quick illness surrounded by his wife and best friend, Marilyn Layton; and five adoring children, Deon Jr., Mitchell, Erikka, Lindsey and Courtney.
Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 1002 E. Eason Ave. in Buckeye on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, with the viewing at 9 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment will be held Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 4 p.m., in the Thatcher Cemetery.
