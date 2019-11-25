Ronald Layton
Ronald “Deon” Layton passed away Oct. 26, 2019, in Escondido, Calif. He was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Thatcher to Farrel Claridge Layton and Bessie Allred Layton. He had an older brother, Farrel Dennis Layton.
Deon grew up in Thatcher, where he had a happy life. He could not remember a time in his youth that he wasn’t happy. He graduated from Thatcher in 1957. He attended Eastern Arizona College in 1957-58 before heading off to Hawaii to attend BYU-Hawaii. He then came home to Arizona State University for a short time before marrying the love of his life, Marilyn Illeen Crawley.
Deon and Marilyn were marreid Sept. 2, 1961, in Long Beach, Calif. Theirs was a love affair that spanned 72 years. They fell in love in the second grade, never losing sight of their love for one another.
Deon was a fourth-generation cotton farmer. He farmed cotton in Tolleson and Buckeye. In 2008, he bought a vineyard in Lake County, Northern California.
He and Marilyn settled and built their home in Buckeye, raising their children in this little agricultural community. His life revolved around serving and loving others. One of the greatest joys in his life came from serving as a bishop in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Buckeye.
He served as president of Maricopa County Farm Bureau and served on the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission. He served as president of the Woolsey Flood Control Board. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Litchfield Park, and when a chapter was formed in Buckeye, he was the first president. He was a founding member of Electrical District Number Eight. He was the Key Club adviser at Buckeye Union High School. He happily served in any capacity he could.
Deon was a humble man who loved his family and friends. He thought humor was important in life and could easily find humor in any situation. He loved flying, owned his own airplanes and always kept his pilot’s license up to date. Later on, at 70 years of life, he obtained his helicopter pilot’s license, which he enjoyed also.
A quote by Ronald Reagan was found in Deon’s scriptures and reads, “Live simply, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly, leave the rest to God.” This sums up how our beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and cherished loved one lived his life.
Deon is survived by: his wife, Marilyn Layton,; his children, Ronald Deon (Kari) Layton Jr., Mitchell (Natalie) Layton, Erikka (Craig) Shannon, Lindsey (Scott) Critchfield, Courtney Morton and Tina Gibson; 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Deon is preceded in death by: his father, Farrel Claridge Layton; his mother, Bessie Allred Layton; and his brother, Farrel Dennis Layton.
Funeral services were held in Buckeye on Nov. 9, 2019. Interment was Nov. 11, 2019, in Thatcher.
