Ronald Wright has departed this world for the next step in his spiritual journey. He passed away on April 29th, 2023, at the age of 67. Ron was born on March 7th, 1956, in Tucson, AZ. He grew up there alongside his sister, Barbara (Baxter), with their parents Raymond & Coralene Wright. Ron graduated Catalina High School in 1975. On June 26th of 1976, he married his sweetheart Donna (nee Witner). Together they raised three children: Lois, Jason, and Tracie. Ron leaves four grandchildren, of whom he was incredibly proud: Willow Elmer, Haven, Isabelle, Ethan Beuden, and Emmalee Ruland. Ron loved working with plants and spent many years landscaping in southern Arizona. He took great care in his work; this was especially evident in the manicuring of the lawns and shrubbery at the townhomes in Daley Estates in the many years he worked there. Ron took the time to talk to anyone who had an ear he could bend and was always willing to lend a hand to help his neighbors. The family would like to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time. In addition to Mt. Carmel, we would like to thank Westlawn Mortuary in Willcox for going above and beyond for Ron and his family, and for the Ford family and Stephanie Poor for their continued kindness throughout the years. In honor of Ron’s memory, we will be having a celebration of his life at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 910 W Cholla Dr in Safford. The memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Sunday, May 28th. We would like to invite members of the community to come and share memories and remember Ron for the outgoing and positive impact he had on those he knew.
