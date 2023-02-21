Rosalie Blackman

Rosalie Blackman, 85, entered eternal rest on February 12, 2023, in Show Low, AZ. Rosalie was born on May 31, 1937, in Globe, AZ. She was the only child of Joe and Helen Nichols.

The family spent time in Louisiana, Washington and Chandler, AZ before returning to Globe where Rosalie attended and graduated from school. There, she met and fell in love with Kenneth Blackman. The two were married on June 6, 1954, in Safford, AZ. The marriage welcomed three children: Debbie, Kenny Joe and Stacey. The family moved to Morenci, AZ in 1965, when Kenneth went to work for Phelps Dodge as a machinist. In 1983, Kenneth and Rosalie moved to Silver City, NM where they owned and operated Metal Tech Machine and Welding. They loved being active members of the Elks Lodge in both Morenci and Silver City.

