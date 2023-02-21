Rosalie Blackman, 85, entered eternal rest on February 12, 2023, in Show Low, AZ. Rosalie was born on May 31, 1937, in Globe, AZ. She was the only child of Joe and Helen Nichols.
The family spent time in Louisiana, Washington and Chandler, AZ before returning to Globe where Rosalie attended and graduated from school. There, she met and fell in love with Kenneth Blackman. The two were married on June 6, 1954, in Safford, AZ. The marriage welcomed three children: Debbie, Kenny Joe and Stacey. The family moved to Morenci, AZ in 1965, when Kenneth went to work for Phelps Dodge as a machinist. In 1983, Kenneth and Rosalie moved to Silver City, NM where they owned and operated Metal Tech Machine and Welding. They loved being active members of the Elks Lodge in both Morenci and Silver City.
Rosalie had many interests and hobbies - she was a skilled painter, seamstress, baker, and golfer.
Kenneth and Rosalie retired in 2006 and moved to Safford, AZ to be closer to family. Rosalie stayed in Safford after Kenneth passed away in 2008 and eventually moving to Show Low, AZ, to be near her daughter Stacey.
Rosalie was deeply cherished by her family - Debbie Sexton (Duane), Kenny Joe Blackman (Christine), Stacey Quinn (Steve), 7 grandchildren (Brandon, Aimee, K.J., Georgette, Cambria, Casey, and Taylor) and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Kenneth Blackman, son Kenny Joe Blackman and granddaughter Georgette Blackman.
Mom, Grandma, G.G. - we will miss your spunky stubbornness and all the ways you made us laugh!
The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Rosalie Blackman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.