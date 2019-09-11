Rosalie Jimenez Loya, of Safford, passed away in Tucson on Sept. 8, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was born Sept. 3, 1939, in Safford to parents Lorenzo Jimenez and Mary Lopez Jimenez, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Rosalie attended schools in Superior, graduating from Superior High School in 1957. On Jan. 3, 1959, she married her one true love, Steve P. Loya Jr., and the couple welcomed three children into their home: Terrie, Toni and Steven.
Rosalie loved being a homemaker and welcomed the birth of each of her children with loving arms. She truly cared for her family and spent many hours providing comfort and direction to them.
She also kept her husband and children on their toes at all times, making sure they were always honest with others.
With the arrival of each grandchild and great-grandchild, Rosalie was so happy and eager to welcome them into her open arms and spoil them with her love.
She is survived by: her loving husband, Steve P. Loya Jr.; her children, Terrie (David) Montez, Toni (Eddie) Jaramillo and Steven G. (Stephanie) Loya: eight grandchildren, David Nell, Jesse Loya and Joseph Gabriel, Stephanie Figgins, Eddie Michael and Joshua Adam, and Corina D. Sanchez and Kalene M. Castro; six great-grandchildren, David James III, Manuel Michael, Jonathan Michael, Charles Steven, Ronan Alexander and Mya Elena; and her bulldog, Noel.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
