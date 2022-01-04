Rosalie May Van Fleet of Duncan passed away on December 30, 2021, in Safford, Arizona. Rosalie was born on March 3, 1933, in Cimarron, New Mexico to Randal “Buster” Alton Baughman and Malinda “Lindy” Gabler Baughman. Being the firstborn she was soon followed by her siblings Wayne, Richard, Robert, Karl, and Neola.
Rosalie graduated from Morenci High School and soon after went to St. Louis, Missouri to attend Nursing School. She worked as a nurse and enjoyed serving others in their time of need. Rosalie was blessed with three children; Ronda Collazo, Robin Billingsley, and Buddy, and two step-children Doug Van Fleet and Pam Harris.
She is survived by her children Ronda Collazo, Robin Billingsley, and Buddy Van Fleet, her step-children Doug Van Fleet and Pam Harris, and her siblings Wayne Baughman, Robert Baughman, and Neola Wilcoxson, 15 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.
Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents Buster and Lindy Baughman, and brothers Richard and Karl Baughman.
Services for Rosalie will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the First Southern Baptist Church in Duncan with Pastor Brad Boyd officiating beginning at 11:00 a.m. with interment in the Duncan Cemetery following services.
