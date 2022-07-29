Rosemary Marquez

Rosemary A. Marquez, of Safford, entered into the rest of our Lord, Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at her daughter's residence in Thatcher. She was 79. Rosemary Aguilar was born to Margarita Aguilar in Monahans, Texas, on May 18, 1943. She spent most of her youth growing up on Shannon Hill in Clifton, Arizona.Rosemary married Louie H. Marquez in 1985, where they made their home in Safford, Arizona. Her time and energy were focused on their home and helping take care of her growing family including many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rosemary is most remembered by her beautiful smile and laughter along with making sure that anyone who stepped foot in her home always had a full belly. Her skills as a hostess were second to none as she took great pride in family meals and gatherings. Rosemary leaves behind: her husband, Louie; and children, Frank Uribe, Danny Uribe, Mary Ann Uribe, and Johnny Gallegos; along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Rosemary will be conducted Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Grace Tabernacle Church by Pastor Preston Clonts. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery. Family will receive friends Saturday morning, July 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m., also at the church. Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.
