Roxanne Marie Lee
Roxanne Marie Lee, known as Roxy to most, was born Feb. 14, 1988, in Safford. Roxanne entered eternal rest Jan. 13, 2020. She was 31.
Roxanne is survived by: her children, Nevaeh Lee, Noelle Henry, Aiden Lee and Presley Lee; her parents, Peggy and Chris Lee; her brother, Joshua (Brandie) Lee; nephew, Blake; and niece, Raeann.
Roxanne is preceded in death by: her grandparents, Mauricio Ruiz Sandoval, Mariana Duran Sandoval and Melvin James Lee.
Roxy attended school in Morenci and graduated from Thatcher High School in 2006. She was employed by Valle Del Sol in Phoenix, as a crisis navigator.
Roxy loved her family and children and was greatly loved in return. She was an active member of Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix. Roxanne was baptized and saved and is now with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Roxanne was full of life, always laughing, smiling and always a very kind person. We will love you always and forever.
Family will receive friends Tuesday evening, Jan. 21, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Roxy will be conducted Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at Vining Funeral Home’s Chapel of the Valley by Pastor Jeff Schrank, of the Christ Church Lutheran in Phoenix.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfunerlhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.