Ruben Cisneros Molina, Sr.
Ruben Cisneros Molina, Sr., entered into rest Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Tucson. He was 55.
Funeral services for Ruben will be conducted Friday, October 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.”
Family will receive friends Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.