February 3, 1920 - June 3, 2020
Ruben Lehr, 27-year resident of Safford, AZ and formerly of Lakewood, CO passed away on June 3rd, 2020, just 4 months after his 100th birthday. Ruben was born in Cody, Wyoming, the oldest of five children born to Jacob and Mollie Lehr. His siblings were Helen, Ray, Ruth, and Alice. The family moved to Ft. Collins when Ruben was a teenager. After graduating from Ft. Collins High School he became a machinist by trade - working for Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego before WWII, Rocky Flats, and Sundstrand Aviation, from which he retired. He also taught his trade at Emily Griffin Opportunity School.
Ruben was an active participant in life and felt strongly about lifelong learning and daily purpose. His passions included fly-fishing, woodworking, and painting among his many creative pursuits. He shared these passions with family and friends. He was a founding member of the Art Guild of Eastern Arizona and continued to create artwork and do crossword puzzles up until his death.
Ruben, a Purple Heart recipient, served in the US Army in Europe as a PFC during WWII from 1944 -1945. This experience shaped much of his life. Although he did not share his experiences until later in his life, he was so proud to be a veteran and always proudly wore his WWII cap with his medals attached to it. He was recently honored as the Grand Marshall of the July 4th parade in Safford in 2019.
He will be lovingly missed and is survived by his many family members and friends: his devoted partner and companion Nina Mullen, sister Ruth Bozarth, children Ruth Chase (Edward), Raymond Lehr (Susan), Linda Sweeney (Mike), six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren (2 more will be born later this year), as well as many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, three siblings (Helen, Ray, Alice), former spouse and mother of his children (Juanita), and daughter (Sandra Mook). Interment at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver, CO.
Any memorial donations may be sent to Art Guild of Eastern Arizona at P.O. Box 733 Thatcher, AZ 85552 or to Veterans of America.