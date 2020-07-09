Ruben Ray Escobedo, Jr., Mick or Mickey, as he was known by his sisters and cousins, passed away Sunday morning, July 5, 2020, at his residence, with his loving family at his side. Ruben was 60.
A Celebration of Ruben’s Life will be conducted Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley.” For those who are unable to attend the celebration, services will be streamed on Vining Funeral Home’s Facebook page via Facebook Live.
