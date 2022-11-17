Ruby Inez Sipes was born to Harvey D. and Erie Ellen Wofford on Aug. 21, 1937, in Coolidge, Ariz. She passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Safford, Ariz., at the age of 85 while surrounded by all four of her children. She is survived by her two younger brothers, Jerry (Sherry) Wofford and David Wofford; her four children, Susan (Frank) Hughes, Elizabeth Dunn, Stephanie (David) Nilson and Steven (Julie) Sipes; nine grandchildren, Scott (Nikki) Hughes, Hilary (Robert) Wakefield, Clifford Hughes, Audra (Jason) Sloan, Dustin Nilson, Erynn (Samuel) Hayes, Brittnie (Don) England, Bryette (Brandon) Hampton and Preston Sipes, and five great grandchildren, Blayne, Bryleigh and Cayden Sloan, Emilia and Wrenlie England.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carnell, and siblings Lena Fox, Donnie Wofford, Patsy Williams and Linda Elms. She graduated from Coolidge High School in 1954. She married Carnell Sipes on Oct. 23, 1956. The two lived in San Manuel, Ariz., and Tucson, Ariz., before settling in San Simon, Ariz., in 1962 when Carnell accepted a position as the vocational agriculture teacher at San Simon Schools. Ruby raised their four children while helping with work on their family farm and becoming an active member of the community. She was a project leader in 4-H and assisted her husband with the functions of San Simon FFA. While helping many of the youth in the community, she still made the time to be her children's biggest cheerleader. She was an active member of the San Simon First Baptist Church, where she served many different roles. One of her favorite roles was making the snacks for Vacation Bible School. This highlighted her love of cooking and passing on her delicious food and recipes to those in the community. She is well known throughout several communities for her green chile and cheese sandwiches and potato salad. Ruby also served on the board of directors for Valley TeleCom and was a school board member for San Simon Schools. In addition to her service to the community and her love of cooking, Ruby was also known for her love of crochet. She loved to provide an afghan for new babies, adorned sports teams with scrunchies in their colors, and tea towels to provide festive decoration no matter the season. She was even known to take on other challenging crochet projects, even making her entire family slippers one Christmas. Ruby was adored by many and will be missed by family and friends. Visitation will be held at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox, Ariz., on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at San Simon School on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 1 p.m., with graveside to follow at Homewood Cemetery. The family requests your presence for a meal and fellowship at the San Simon School cafeteria following graveside services. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Ariz.