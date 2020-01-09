Rudolph Rose
Rudolph “Rudy” Rose, 71, of Safford, passed away peacefully Friday evening, Jan. 3, 2020, in Tucson. Rudy was born Jan. 13, 1948, to Ethel and Rudolph Rose in Green Bay, Wisc.
In September of 1969, Rudy married the love of his life, Karen. They raised three children that he was very proud of.
Rudy is survived by: his wife of 50 years, Karen, of Safford; one sister, Nancy Kwilinski, of Green Bay; one son, Timothy Rose (Jody), of Overgaard; two daughters, Lisa Rice (Andy), of Phoenix, and Laura Rapier (Wes), of Safford; 16 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Rudy’s impact on this community will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of Rudy’s life will be conducted Saturday, Jan, 11, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the River Community Church in Safford by Pastor David Chapman.
Rudy’s family suggests donations in Rudy’s honor be offered to Meals on Wheels America, https://www.mealson wheelsamerica.org.
