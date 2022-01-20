Purchase Access

Rulon Kim Finch, of Pima, entered life eternal Monday, January 17, 2022. Kim was 67.

Funeral services for Kim will be Saturday, January 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Eagar Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Eagar Cemetery.

Family will receive friends Saturday morning, January 29, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., in the Eagar Stake Center Relief Society room.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

