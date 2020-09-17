Russell Kim McBride was born in Safford, Arizona, on April 15, 1951, and returned to our Heavenly Father on August 26, 2020, following a full and eventful life.
Kim was born to Meldon Keith McBride and Caroldeene Russell McBride and was raised in Pima on the family farm with plenty of daily chores. Milking cows, slopping pigs, feeding chickens, planting crops, cutting and hauling hay, irrigating and chopping weeds were a daily routine. Kim was the family grand master milking the cows and would take his transistor radio to play music while he filled the bucket with warm milk. He said the cows liked it and gave more milk with the music playing.
Along with hard work on the farm, Kim's home was filled with music of all kinds. His mother started teaching him piano at a very young age and he quickly surpassed her teaching abilities so she hired more advanced teachers for him. Jenna Mosely was his favorite teacher and he quickly became an accomplished pianist and organist.
Kim excelled in school throughout his life and was very personable and a natural leader. He was elected as student body president, was a drummer for the marching band, was the photographer and editor of the yearbook. Kim loved the grocery business and after school and on weekends would work at his Grampa Ether's grocery store and then the Peterson Market where he made many lifelong friends.
After graduating from high school, he attended Easter Arizona College for a year before he served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in the Kentucky-Tennessee Mission. Because of his dedication and hard work he was called to serve as the Mission President's Assistant.
After his mission, Kim returned to his education and received a bachelors at ASU and a master's degree at NAU. He received his teaching certificate and taught Chemistry and Marine Biology for 31 years at Mountain View High School in Mesa, Arizona.
After his long and fulfilling career in teaching, Kim retired and traveled the world. He had a deep love for the ocean and became a certified scuba diver. He became an official CRUISER and took multiple cruises every year exploring all the oceans and corners of the world.
Because of his dedication and love for music, Kim served on the Board of Directors and was the secretary for the well-known Sonoran Desert Chorale and went on all their world tours singing in the finest cathedrals. This amazing chorale group has been his passion for the last 10 years.
Kim loved his life filled with his favorite things: JoJo, his schnauzer, his many friends, playing the organ every Sunday for the Alameda and Spanish Wards, hosting foreign exchange students, going to San Diego to the Spreckles Organ and Bagpipe concerts, Broadway plays, and most of all helping anyone in need of a friend, a car, a listening ear, a place to stay, a meal or just in need of some kindliness!
A celebration of Kim's life was held in the Tempe Stake Center on September 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, and is survived by his father, Keith, along with three sisters, Diane Hoopes, Renee Hansen and Jo Hughes.