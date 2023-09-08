Ruth Lenore McCullough

Born February 22, 1927, she entered her heavenly home August 3, 2023, at 96 years old, from her home in Safford, Arizona. She was the third child born to Claud and Hazel (McCreery) Howe, after Olah and Ronald, followed by DuWayne at their family farm in the rural community of Housel, near Leslie, Michigan.

