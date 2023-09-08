Ruth Lenore McCullough

Born February 22, 1927, she entered her heavenly home August 3, 2023, at 96 years old, from her home in Safford, Arizona. She was the third child born to Claud and Hazel (McCreery) Howe, after Olah and Ronald, followed by DuWayne at their family farm in the rural community of Housel, near Leslie, Michigan.
Her childhood accured during the Great Depression and ended during World War II. She graduated from Leslie High School in 1944.
She was married to L.G. "Mac" McCullough from June 1947 until his death in June of 1980. She later married Stewart T. Jones from September 1984 until his death in August of 2015.
She was a hairdresser from 1954 until her retirement in 2004. She worked in or owned salons in Eaton Rapids, MI; Bisbee, Sierra Vista, Scottsdale, and Safford AZ; and, Colorado Springs, and Woodland Park, CO.
Ruth enjoyed serving God in Churches of the Nazarene in every city she lived in by singing, playing the piano and the organ as well as teaching Bible Studies. She obtained her AA Degree from the Nazarene Bible College in Colorado Springs, CO in 1975. She Attended EAC art classes for many years painting in oils and watercolor. Her hobbies were gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing, canning, cooking and entertaining people in her home.
She is survived by a family who loved her dearly, her daughter Rosemari Warner, a daughter-in-law Frances McCullough, stepchildren Charles (Debbie) Jones and Cheryl Gibbons; grandchildren Brenda Ruff, Cheryl (Joe) Morales, Denise Townsend, Christopher (Jill) Peabody, Daniel (Dana) Peabody, Jennifer (Doug) Lavarnway, Tina (Greg) Potts, Steven (Kammy) McCullough, Danielle (Dave) Finigan, Krysta Warner, Andria Lindsey, and James Gibbons. There are twenty-five great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.
The Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Real Life Community Church of the Nazarene 106 S 8th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546. There will be a meal served after the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests a contribution to the memorial fund for the repaving of the church parking lot.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.