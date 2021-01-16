Sally A. Martinez of Duncan passed away on Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 63. She was born on Oct. 20, 1957, in Morenci, Arizona to Manuel Archuleta and Dalia Sanchez Archuleta. She married Armando Martinez Oct. 22, 1977.
Sally graduated from Duncan High School Class of 1976. Graduated from Lamson Business College in 1977. Graduated from E.A.C. in 1992 with an associates degree. She worked as a direct care worker and teacher's aide. She was genuine, sincere, loving, giving, spiritual. loyal, humble, always willing to help others, and loved by many.
She is survived by her children, Alexandra White (Eric), and Gabriel Lopez (Marissa); siblings, Fidela Montoya (Fernando), Dotero Villa (Alice), Frances Talavera (Ernesto), Sandra Villa,Tierso Villa (Tina), Melissa Perichard, Clara Juan (Rufino)and Magdalena Jimenez; grandchildren Thalia Martinez, Alonzo Picaso, Lorenzo Picaso, Jazmine White, Yuneisia, Analia Lopez, and Sadie Lopez.
She was preceded in death by her husband Armando, son, Armando Martinez, father, Manuel Archuleta, and mom, Dalian Archuleta. siblings, Maxie, Prisicilla, Manuel, Flora, Santiago Archuleta, Patrick Villa, Adelina Nevarez, and Abran Villa.
Services are pending.
