Samuel Limon Martinez gently passed away in Tempe, AZ on March 6, 2022, at the age of 92.
Samuel was born on September 11, 1929, in Morenci to Isidro Martinez & Carlota Limon joining his siblings Santiago, Josie, Isidro, Ernesto & Sarah.
Samuel and his siblings were orphaned when he was 7 years old. Graduating from Morenci High School in 1949, he worked a variety of jobs until he was offered an apprenticeship with Phelps Dodge. He then became a world-class carpenter working 25 years at a job he loved.
Samuel married Carmen Garcia in 1949, sharing 73 years of marriage, and together raised 7 children.
Samuel was a man of strong ethics, love, and faith. He was the cornerstone of his extended family working hard to keep them together and strong in their faith. He was admired and loved by those whose lives he touched.
A man is loved not for how tall he stands but for how many times he bends to help, comfort, and teach. This was how Samuel lived his life.
Samuel is preceded in death by his eldest daughter Cecilia, his parents, and his siblings.
Services will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clifton, AZ on March 26, 2022, beginning with a viewing from 9:00 a.m. with the Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 with Father Nathaniel Mma as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & GilaValley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
