Samuel Mullenaux Martins, of Davie, Florida and formerly of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Monday, March 22, 2021. Samuel was 20.
Services for Samuel will be Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center. Concluding services will follow in the Thatcher Cemetery.
Viewing Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Friday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
