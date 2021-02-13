Samuel Schwer, age 32, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Tucson, from injuries sustained after being struck by a vehicle. He was born on Aug. 14, 1989, in Safford.
Sam is survived by: his devoted mother, Aurelia, of Safford; his father, Charles (Joe), in the Philippines; brothers, Kelby of Tucson, Kyle of Las Vegas, Matthew of Safford, Stuart of Tucson; and his sister, Jessica of Safford; as well as his loving nieces, Cassidy, Aubrey and Cailee of Safford; and his nephew, Chance of Las Vegas.
Sam’s contagious laugh and his happy-go-lucky attitude will be so sorely missed by all those who knew and loved him. Despite the hardships and struggles that Sam wrestled with at times, he never quit and he was always striving to reach a better place in his life. Sam was an adventurer - he loved learning and expanding his horizons. Whether it was on a skateboard, lifting weights or through his love for music, Sam was a genuine soul, always true to himself and compassionate towards others.
God in his infinite wisdom has seen fit to call Sam home now. In this time of loss for all of his loved ones, we can take comfort in knowing that the travails he faced in this life are now behind and his grandest adventures lie ahead. Always the trailblazer, Sam has now forged on into blessed eternity. We look forward to the time when we will again be reunited with him. Until that wonderful time comes, know Sam that you will always be greatly loved and missed.
A Celebration of Sam’s Life will be conducted Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Church at Safford, 3616 South US Highway 191 in Safford, by Pastor Ron Gonzales. John 14:1-3.
