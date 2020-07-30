Sandi Lyn Dixon
Sandi Lyn Dixon, of Duncan, entered into rest Monday afternoon, July 27, 2020, at her residence. Sandi was 60.
Funeral services for Sandi will be conducted Saturday, August 1, 2020, at 10 a.m., at the First Baptist Church of Duncan by Pastor Brad Boyd. Concluding services will follow in the Duncan Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Saturday morning, August 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m., also at the church in Duncan.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.