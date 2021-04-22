Sandra Gail Lunt, of Thatcher, passed into eternal life Tuesday, April 13, 2021. Sandy was 72.
Funeral will be Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 11 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thatcher Stake Center. Burial will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
Viewing Friday, April 23, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., at the Thatcher Stake Center Relief Society Room.
Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.