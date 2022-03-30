Sandra Kay Long (Trammell)

Sandra Kay Long was born on March 1, 1956 in Columbus, OH and lived in Newark, OH until the family relocated to Safford AZ in 1973. She graduated from Safford HS in 1974 and then attended Eastern AZ college where she obtained her degree in Nursing in 1976. She relocated to Phoenix where she became a firefighter/paramedic where she would eventually meet and marry the love of her life Randy. She continued with her education for the majority of her life, culminating in a degree as a Nurse Practitioner. Sandra died unexpectedly in her home on the 15th of Feb. 2022.
Sandy was often found online in various RPGs, studying, practicing martial arts, or listening to loud rock/heavy metal music, many times doing several of these at once. As well as being a firefighter/paramedic she also spent several years as a transplant coordinator for the Donor Network of Arizona where she facilitated many successful organ transplants. Sandy dedicated her life to the service of others, and continued her education to facilitate this.
Sandy was preceded in death by her husband, Randy Long of Buckeye AZ. She is survived by her Mother and Father, Chuck and Della Trammell, two brothers, Chuck Trammell of Thatcher AZ and Paul (Rose) Trammell of Safford. She also is survived by three step-children, Jennifer Thompson of Masury OH, James Michael and Carl Long both of Phoenix AZ as well as several grandchildren. There were services held in Buckeye as well as Safford for her, and she will be interred with her husband Randy at Louis B. Hazelton Cemetery in Buckeye AZ.
The family asks you to please consider Sandy’s favorite phrase “Don’t take your organs to heaven, Heaven knows we need them here!” and consider/reconsider organ and tissue donation.
