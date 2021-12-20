Purchase Access

Sandra Leavitt, of Pima, entered eternal life on December 15, 2021.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Pima Chapel. Concluding services will follow in the Hubbard Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning, December 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Pima Chapel Junior Sunday School Room.

Online condolences may be offered at www.viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Sandra Leavitt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

