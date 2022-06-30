On June 22, 2022, Sandra Lynn Kramer of Safford passed away at the age of 54. She was born in Chicago, IL on October 21,1967 to Sharon and Casey Schroeder, joining her siblings Ron, Cheryl, and Kelly.
She attended Glenbard North High School where she graduated in 1985. Her occupation was Housekeeping/Supervisor for Springhill Suites, She was happily married to Robert Kramer in 1997, in Las Vegas NV, with children Danielle and Shawn Richards.
Sandra's hobbies included making custom things, garage sales, and working puzzles. Her most fulfilling joy was being a foster parent to her many children. She had a great sense of humor, found just about anything funny and loved to laugh. She was always smiling and willing to help anyone in need. Sandra went out of her way to be there for family and friends.
She is survived by her loving husband Robert, her children Danielle and Shawn Richards, her mother Sharon Schroeder, her siblings Ron Schroeder, Cheryl (Brian) Slay, and Kelly Fishburn. She also survived by two grandchildren and her dogs Koda, Sasha, and Kane.
Sandra is preceded in death by her father Casey Schroeder, and her 2nd cousin Joe Nelson.
A viewing was held on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel and Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
