Sarah Lee Hazen Bryce (Grandma Deedle) passed away on December 8, 2021 at her home in Pima, Arizona. She was surrounded by several of her children and other family members. She was 90 years old at her passing. Sarah was born to Ivy Pearl Niemeyer and Lloyd Daniel Hazen on July 27, 1931, in Buckeye, Arizona. She was the fourth of five children.
After graduating from Buckeye Union High School, Sarah attended Arizona State University. It was while at ASU she met Dewey Lorenzo (Ren) Bryce. They enjoyed dancing, parties, and being with friends. Sarah and Ren were married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on January 24, 1952.
They started their new life together in Animas, New Mexico. A year later they moved to Rodeo, New Mexico. They raised alfalfa, cotton, livestock and children. Sarah and Dewey welcomed five of their six children into their home while living in New Mexico.
The family moved to Pima, Arizona in 1966 and have called Pima home ever since. Sarah
worked and volunteered at several places in the community (Camp Trails, Pima School cafeteria, Meals on Wheels, quilting for many different groups and causes, cook at YW Girls camp for several years, Compassionate Service Leader at church for years, etc.). She was quick to make new friends and enjoyed those friendships for years and years.
Deedle and Ren enjoyed their association and friendship with their family, siblings, extended family and many nieces and nephews. Our family extends sincere gratitude for the many joyful and heartwarming visits made by so many wonderful people to our parents (especially during these past few years).
Sarah is survived by her six children: Dan Bryce (Mary); Suzanne Hughes (Jesse); Keith Bryce (Janine); Beverly Hepner (Clint); Jo Ann Kinnison (Royce); and Mary Ann Sawyer (Kent). Sarah and Dewey are blessed with 25 grandchildren, 76 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Edith Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband Ren, her parents Lloyd and Ivy Hazen, brothers James, Ted and Don, and grandson Tim Bryce. We have no doubt there were many happy reunions when she went home to her Father in Heaven.
Special thanks to Dr. Susan Jones and the staff at the Gila Valley Clinic, and Keturah,Raquel, Makayla, Alyssa, Delicia, Andrea, Christina, Kiana and the many other caregivers that worked with our mother over the past several months.
Funeral Services will be held at the Pima Chapel (Highway 70) on December 18, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Bishop Jared Ray will conduct the services. A viewing for family and friends will be held in the Primary Room from 10:00 to 10:45 prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in the Pima Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.