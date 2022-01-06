Purchase Access

Sarah Morones, a resident of Maricopa, entered into peaceful rest Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence, with her loved ones near her side. She was 89.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Sarah will be celebrated Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at 12:00 p.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Maricopa, by Rev. Jay Luczak.

The family will receive friends Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m., at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Maricopa.

Sarah will be laid to rest at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Clifton on Monday, January 10, 2022.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

