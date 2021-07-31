Saul H. Gonzalez, 57, a long time resident of Thatcher, Arizona, passed away on July 26, 2021, in a tragic accident.
Saul was born Sept. 9, 1963, in Colonia San Diego, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Manuel and Moncerrat Gonzalez.
Saul attended school at Academia Juarez in Colonia Juarez, Mexico. Upon finishing school, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Monterrey, Mexico. Following his mission, he moved to Douglas, Arizona, where he worked as a parts runner for Douglas Diesel. He was a truck driver for most of his life, driving over the road for more than 10 years. He worked for various trucking companies. In 2004 Saul went to work for Halliburton, going overseas as a military contractor. He enjoyed his time overseas and took advantage of being able to visit other countries.
He returned home to Pima, Arizona, in 2007 and married Tammy Huish. He worked for S and J Farms from then until his death. He enjoyed his time there working with Scott Alder and his brother-in-law Adam Huish. Saul was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held and served in many callings, but his favorites were as a nursery leader and Boy Scout leader. He always had fun going on campouts and cooking forward parties. Saul always liked a good laugh. He loved to cook a good meal, asking your opinion on the meal he cooked for you, talking about horses, cattle, bull riding, holding ALL babies, talking your ear off. He was a jack of all trades, but a master of none. He loved to wheel and deal and was a master at it. He loved camping and being outdoors. He loved talking about the gospel of Jesus Christ and was well versed in it. He was very intelligent and could come up with a solution to almost any problem he was presented with. He was a great friend. He loved his kids and was so happy to finally become a grandpa. Saul will be missed immensely by all who knew him, especially his family.
Saul is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Moncerrat Gonzalez; his sisters, Ninfa. Gonzalez and Norma Reyes; niece, Rubi Gonzalez, and daughter Isabella Moncerrat Gonzalez.
Saul is survived by Tammy Gonzalez of Searcy, Arkansas; son, Luis of Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Alexa (Damien) of El Paso, Texas; son, Peyton of Thatcher, Arizona; daughter, Leah of Thatcher, Arizona and grandson, Dylan Diaz of El Paso, Texas. Also, survived by his siblings Samuel Hernandez, Nora (Roy) Gomez, Noami (Pancho) Gonzalez, Salomon Gonzalez, Nidia (Victor) Perez, Neri (Balbina) Gonzalez, his in-laws, Larry and Sandy Huish, Lynette Huish, Aaron (Monica) Huish, Kent (Heather) Huish, Audra (Alex) Lacour, Adam (Holly) Huish, Ethan Huish, Cleo Duthie, and Ethel Huish, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We want to thank Taler, Alicia, Jennifer, and Fred, and anyone else who stopped to render assistance to Saul. Your selflessness will never be forgotten by us.
The family will receive friends for a viewing at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel at 112 E. Main Street in Safford, Arizona, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Another viewing will take place Friday, August 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. at the Thatcher Stake Center, with the funeral services preceding directly after at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.