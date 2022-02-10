Purchase Access

Saul Hernandez Valencia, of Safford, entered into rest Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. Saul was 74.

Graveside services for Saul were conducted Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Safford Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

