Scott Callison
Scott Callison, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020. Scott was 79.
Funeral services for Scott will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley” by Bishop Mike McEuen of the Thatcher Eighth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday evening, October 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.
