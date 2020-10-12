Scott Callison

Scott Callison, a resident of Thatcher, entered into eternal life Tuesday afternoon, October 6, 2020. Scott was 79.

Funeral services for Scott will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home’s “Chapel of the Valley” by Bishop Mike McEuen of the Thatcher Eighth Ward. Concluding services will follow in the Lebanon Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday evening, October 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at the Vining Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Scott Callison, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Oct 16
Family will receive friends
Friday, October 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Vining Funeral Home
1940 South 20th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Family will receive friends begins.
Oct 17
Funeral Service
Saturday, October 17, 2020
3:00PM
Vining Funeral Home
1940 South 20th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Oct 17
Concluding Services
Saturday, October 17, 2020
4:30PM
Lebanon Cemetery
5769 20th Avenue
Safford, AZ 85546
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Concluding Services begins.

Tags

Load comments