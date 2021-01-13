Scott Taylor Powell was born in Safford, AZ on May 28, 1957 to Allen and Beatrice Powell. He was raised in Pima. As a boy he spent many hours riding his bike all over town with his dog Roscoe. As he got older he developed a love of music and was 1st trombone in the All-State Orchestra. During high school he was senior class president, attended Boys State, played football and was in the marching band. It was no secret that his Grandma Taylor and all his aunts loved and doted on him. It seems that being everyone's favorite was a continuing theme in Scott's life.
After serving a mission in Korea for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Scott graduated from ASU with a degree in accounting, became a CPA and became a partner in the accounting firm of Colby and Powell. He often traveled to the Gila Valley and did work for several business entities here.
While in Tempe, he met and married the love of his life, Joni Rogers of Phoenix, AZ. They were blessed with three children, Stacie, Kevin and Ryan.
Scott had many interests, hobbies, and responsibilities. It's no wonder he was able to find common ground with everyone he met. He loved anything that had to do with airplanes and was often giddy just driving to the airport. Travel was his passion and it seemed the more places he saw, the more places he wanted to go. Planning the trip was half the fun for him and he has instilled in each of his children a curiosity about all the places and people the world has to offer. His mission to Korea instilled in him a lifelong love for the Orient and he couldn't seem to get enough of his Korean soap operas and K-Pop! Scott loved big cities, old movies, car shopping, and going to the mall on Christmas Eve just to watch all the frantic shoppers. He valued being well-groomed and we rarely saw a hair out of place, except, of course when he was on the beach with a pepsi.
Scott was kind, humble, loyal and genuine. He had a smile that radiated love. He always put others first and was never interested in flaunting his own successes and achievements. He listened intently and was always ready to extend love, encouragement and support. He truly loved getting to know people on a personal level, which probably explains his hatred of social media. One always felt like the most important person in the room when you were with Scott. He spent his whole life serving in and outside of his church, and found great joy in helping others draw closer to Jesus Christ.
More than anything Scott loved his family. He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, husband, father, and Papa. He was always counting down the days until he could see his grandsons again. In word and deed he let everyone in his family know they were loved, valued, and needed. Sadly he left this life too soon on Dec. 21, 2020. We look forward to the day when we will be reunited again and know that he is close by cheering us on, just like he was while he was on this earth. He will be missed more than words can express!
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joni, one daughter Stacie DeWitt (Jesse), two sons Kevin Powell and Ryan Powell, three grandsons, Graham, Wes and Lee DeWitt. His mother, Beatrice Powell of Pima and his sister Susan Bingham (Kip) of Pima.
A private viewing and graveside service were held on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.