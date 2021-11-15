Sharan Ann Black, age 69, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, with her loved ones by her side. Sharan was born Nov. 27, 1951, the eldest child of David Newell and E. Ann DeSpain. Following her were David Christopher, Mark Andrew, Lettisha, and David Todd.
Sharan attended Safford schools her whole life and graduated from Safford High School in 1969. Her eldest son Steven Jason was born Sept. 3, 1972, shortly after the love of her life Steven Earl Eversoll returned from Vietnam. They were later married on Jan. 3, 1973. She had their first daughter Tiffany LeAnn on Feb. 18, 1974, James Andrew in 1976, Tyrone David on March 20, 1978, and the baby of the family Morgan Blythe on Jan. 5, 1981.
Sharan and Steve made their home on 4th Street in Safford. Unfortunately, in 1983, they divorced and Sharan began attending Eastern Arizona College. She moved her young family to Mesa, AZ. where she studied computer programming. She later met and married Steven Bingham in 1987. She became a legal secretary and enjoyed working in that career for many years.
Shortly after returning to the Gila Valley in 1995, she and Steve were divorced and she later retired the same year. During the next several years she was able to be present for four of her six grandchildren's births and focused on her family.
In 2006 she met her late husband Deon Brent Black and after a short courtship married on March 10, 2007. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Gila Valley Arizona Temple on April 12, 2017.
She is preceded in death by her parents David and Ann DeSpain, her brother Mark DeSpain, her infant son James Andrew Eversoll, her children's father Steven Eversoll, and her most recent husband Deon R. Black.
She leaves behind four children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and countless relatives, and friends.
There will be a graveside service held in her honor on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 10 a.m., at the Thatcher Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, Arizona, 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
To send flowers to the family of Sharan Black, please visit Tribute Store.