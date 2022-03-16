Sharon Clawson Porter, 83, of Safford, AZ was born on October 25, 1938, in Eden, AZ, the oldest child and only daughter of Harry Allen Clawson and Melba Busby.
Sharon attended the Safford schools, graduating in 1956. She graduated from ASU in 1979, with a degree in Elementary Education.
Sharon was an accomplished and remarkable musician. She taught piano and voice lessons privately for over forty years and sang and traveled with the Sonoran Desert Chorale for many years, as well as many church and community choirs and ensembles. She accompanied the musicals at McClintock High School, in Tempe for years.
She served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women organizations as well as ward and stake music chair, organist, and chorister. She served around the community and in her family and had a profound influence on many lives.
Her talents were varied and remarkable, and she was willing to share those talents freely with others. She returned to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 10, 2022, surrounded by family, in her Safford home.
She was preceded in death by her son, Russell Bret Porter.
Survivors include her husband, Harry Leroy Porter, of Safford; daughters Cheryl Stewart, of Tombstone, Wendy Stapley (Chris), of Show Low, Kerynne Vance (Lyle) of Sandy, UT, and Laurelann Porter, of Mesa; a son, Wesley Porter (Lesley), of Hazel Green, Alabama; brothers Ronald Clawson, of Tucson, Rodney Clawson, of Sandy, UT, and H.L. Case, of Safford; fourteen grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Safford Stake Center followed by the Funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with interment in the Central Cemetery following services.
Arrangements are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory located at 112 E. Main Street, Safford, AZ 85546, 928-428-1740, www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
