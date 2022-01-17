Shauna Ibarra, a resident of Safford, entered into life eternal on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tucson. She was 59.
Shauna Lea Hancock was born on Nov. 17, 1962, to Fred L. Hancock and Cynthia Jo Ball Hancock. She was the oldest child of nine. The family spent a short time living in Phoenix, Grand Canyon, and Central until finally settling in Safford, Arizona.
Shauna attended Safford Schools and participated in the honor choir. She graduated from Safford High School in 1980. Shauna also played softball and was coached by her mother.
Shauna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a Spanish-speaking mission in Chile. She graduated from Eastern Arizona College in 1985 with an associate degree in Office Technology. She married Roberto Ibarra in May of 1986 and was blessed with two sons, Jeremy Nathan and Daniel Robert. They were sealed in the Mesa Arizona temple April 17, 1993.
Shauna loved her time serving as a nursery leader and working with the young women in her wards over the years. Her love of children led her to work in the Head Start program for a few years. She was employed at Walmart in 1994 where she worked in various departments and positions until her passing.
Shauna was very intelligent and loved to read, travel, visit zoos, scrapbook and make cards. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she was the happiest when she was able to spend time with them.
Shauna is survived by: her husband, Roberto Ibarra; son, Jeremy Ibarra (Jill); son, Daniel Ibarra (Sydney); a grandson, Aydan Ibarra; a grandson, Lucas Ibarra; her sisters, Marzetta Decker (Don), Cheryl Long (Jeff), Melanie Beuden (Tim), Darla Ratliff, Deanna Hardy (Mikel); and her brother, Darin Hancock (Mckaye); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Shauna was preceded in death by: her parents, Fred and Cynthia Hancock; a sister, Rebecca Hancock; a brother, Nathan Franklin Hancock; and a granddaughter, Elisa Ann Ibarra.
Memorial services for Shauna will be conducted Friday, January 21, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Vining Funeral Home's "Chapel of the Valley," by Jim Young. Concluding services will follow in the Safford Cemetery.