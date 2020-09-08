Shellie Elizabeth Stringer
Shellie Elizabeth Stringer of Payson AZ (formerly of Safford) passed away Tuesday evening Sept 1, 2020.
Shellie was born Oct 1, 1958 to Don and Doris Collins in Morenci, AZ. She is survived by her husband Douglas Stringer; her two children Brandon (Jennifer) Carrasco of Queen Creek AZ and Stephanie Jean Carrasco (T.J.) Juarez of Safford; three step-daughters Cassie Stringer (Cody) Billinsley of Duncan AZ, Stephanie Stringer (Gage) Blackstone of Temple TX, Michelle Stringer (Darius) Moomivand of Phoenix AZ; her sister Athena Donnell (Fred) Pickens of Santa Rosa CA, and her parents Don and Doris. She was “Grammy” to nine grandchildren; Tyler and Brennon David, Camrynn Elizabeth Carrasco, Joshua and Conner Free, Brianna, Andrew and Chase Blackstone and Marcus Moomivand.
After attending dental school in Tucson, Shellie was employed as a dental assistant for the Arizona State and Federal prisons. Then later assisting Dr. Muncy in his Morenci office for over 25 years.
Shellie fought a three-year battle with breast cancer, but she never let her diagnosis define her or bring her down. She remained optimistic and graceful throughout her journey.
Her passion was riding her side by side with her family and friends in the mountains.
Even in the depths of her treatment, she always found a way to get out and do what she loved. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and laughing but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She lived every moment she was given to the fullest!
Her selflessness, altruism and quiet strength will be her lasting legacy.
A Celabration of Life to be held in Payson. Date pending due to COVID-19.