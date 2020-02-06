Sherry B. Hughes
Sherry B. Hughes, of Safford, passed away Feb. 1, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born Nov. 16, 1935, in Ritchey, Mo., to parents Dillon and Virginia Cook Beaver, and her brother Dillon Keith Beaver.
She attended Joplin High School, graduating in 1952. Sherry went on to attend DePaul Hospital School of Nursing, graduating in 1956. She continued on in her nursing career and became a nurse practioner. She was the first certified family nurse practioner to work in Graham County.
In April of 1956, she married Gerald “Jerry” Hughes in St. Louis.
Sherry loved to go camping, traveling and attend live theater performances.
She leaves behind: her children, Becky Ortiz (Tony), Beth Ornelas, Missy Chlarson (Rob), Amy Fredrickson (Cito), Mickie Hunter (Matt), and Joe Hughes (Shelly); 24 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
A memorial for Sherry will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at the Graham County Fair Grounds, beginning at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
