Shirley Alexander Oct 11, 2021

Shirley Alexander, of Safford, entered into Heaven's rest Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at The Center at Tucson Hospice Facility. She was 84.

Funeral services for Shirley are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be offered at viningfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Vining Funeral Home.