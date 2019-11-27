Shirley Ann Turner Chaplin-Green, of Safford, passed away in Sierra Vista after a long battle with cancer at the age of 65. She was born Jan. 23, 1954, in Safford to parents Clarence Turner and Johnnie Mae Kilgore Turner, with siblings, Robert, Virginia, Ronnie, Ann, Larry and Denise.
She graduated from Safford High School in 1972 and later went on to Northern Arizona University, graduating in 2006. In 2019, she married Richard Wade Green in Safford, blending their children, Sammy Graham, Tracy Stewart, Cassius Graham, Kizzy Glover and Kema Chaplin.
Shirley retired from the Department of Corrections as a probation officer. She was a member of the Safford School Board for many years, always supporting her Safford Bulldogs in any way she could.
Anyone who knew her knew that she was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, but she also loved “The Duke,” John Wayne, and reading poetry. Shirley always told it like it was, but with a smile on her face. She was definitely full of life and lived it to the fullest.
She is survived by: her husband, Richard Wade Green; her children, Sammy (Jimmica) Graham, Tracy (Jason) Stewart, Cassius (Priscilla) Graham, Kizzy (Jimmy) Glover and Kema Chaplin; her siblings, Robert (Mary Sue) Turner, Virginia (Curtis) Johnson, Ronnie Turner, Ann Turner Klajda, Larry (Colleen) Turner and Denise (Terry) Motley; 24 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by: her parents, Clarence and Johnnie Mae Turner; her brothers, John Bowser and Clarence Turner Jr.; and her sister, Hazel Graham.
A funeral service for Shirley will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the David M. Player Center for the Arts, beginning at 11 a.m., with interment in the Safford Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.