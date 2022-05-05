This obituary was created in memory of our mother, Shirley Ellen (Park) Biles, 85 years old, born on November 2, 1936, and passed away on April 18, 2022. We will remember her forever.
Shirley was born in Globe, Arizona to James Orvel Park and Bernice Evelyn (Anglin) Park. She attended Duncan, Arizona schools until 8th grade graduation where she sang a solo for her graduation. She was drum majorette, played volleyball, and was secretary of her 8th grade class. The family moved to Morenci, Arizona for her high school years. She graduated in 1954. After high school Shirley moved to Phoenix and attended Lamson Business College.
Shirley came home to Morenci to visit her family during the holidays and went to a dance at the Apache Grove Dance Hall on Christmas Eve with her best friend, Carol Arthur. It was at this dance that she met the love of her life, Donald Kenneth Biles. When she went back to college the two of them wrote letters. Don was stationed at Davis Monthan Airforce Base in Tucson. They became engaged and were married July 30, 1955 with Don's brother-in-law, Gene Underwood, as best man and Shirley's best friend, Carol (Arthur) Vinson, as matron of honor.
They had four children. Kathy Donnette, Kristy Ellen, Donna Elizabeth and Stephen Bryant. They raised their family in Morenci. Shirley wrote in a journal that she wanted to be a homemaker and she became the best homemaker and mother! She was a beautiful seamstress and lovingly made clothes for her sister, Virginia, her daughters and even some of their friends. She sewed Kristy's bridal gown and the wedding party dresses for both Kristy and Kathy's weddings. Shirley was a stay-at-home mother but as her youngest child entered Junior High, she did work for the Morenci school system as a traveling secretary for two years and Bechtel Construction Company for a short time.
After her husband passed away in 2000 her son, Stephen, moved in with her in Safford. The two of them moved to Gilbert in 2002 and did a lot of traveling over the years from California to Washington DC and many places in between. Shirley attended Mesa Community College to take a course on the History of Christianity, where she earned an A. She kept fit and social by working out and dancing at water aerobics 3 times a week at various clubs around town for over 16 years. She loved to visit the theater and watch the latest movies and enjoy some popcorn. She and Stephen would often meet her sister-in-law & brother-in-law (Jean & Gene Underwood) at a local theater and enjoy it together. She regularly attended church and Bible study while living in Gilbert. She had a full, rich life and loved her family and God. She remained in Stephen's loving care until her passing.
Shirley was an animal lover all her life! She loved them like they were her children and they gave her great joy! At the time of her death she had dogs, Bubba, Jonesey, and Sakari.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, Orvel and Bernice Park; her in-laws, G.O. "Sonny" and Lillian Biles; her husband, Don Biles; a great-grandson, Shadd Thomas Jamieson; her sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jean and Gene Underwood, her brother-in-law, Merlin "Merl" Graham.
Shirley is survived by daughters, Kathy (Craig) Sircy, Kristy Biles, Donna Urrea and son, Stephen Biles. Seven grandchildren, Lisa (Max) Green, Lori (Jerry) Jamieson, William (Nicole) Sircy, Megan (Nathan) Cristea, Krystle (Matthew) Langlitz, Danielle Urrea and David Urrea. Sixteen great grandchildren Harley, Nathan (Rebekah), Steven (Anastasia) , Avery, Christopher, Kendahl, Jeremy, Hannah, Hailey, Nicholas, Avahleigh, Alyssa, Liam, Xavier, Braxston and Annalicia. One great-great grandson, Desmond, due September 11, 2022. Two sisters, Beverly (Paul) Lutes and Virginia (Buck) Brown and many nieces and nephews.