Shirley June (Fowler) Strom, a resident of Globe, was reunited with our Lord on February 23, 2023. She was surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Shirley was 72. Shirley was born in Morenci, AZ on November 26, 1950. She was the fourth of eight children belonging to Buck and Daisy Fowler. Shirley was an inspiration to many and a blessing to all who met her. Her love for the Lord shined brightly through her no matter the circumstance or location. Social media was a platform she used to share her love of the Lord and her family. She had a war room where she spent countless hours praying for those she loved, those who were sick, and for those who had taken the wrong path in life. Shirley loved deeply and prayed fervently for everyone she encountered. Shirley is survived by: her husband, the love of her life Leonard Strom; her children, Travis, Glen, Janis, and Tammie (Delwyn) along with the "daughter of her heart" Shelia; fourteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; brothers Patrick (Kim) Fowler and Lon Fowler; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. Shirley is reunited with her parents Buck and Daisy Fowler; sisters Patricia Fowler Dodd, Glenda Kennedy, her brothers Vernon Fowler, Frank Fowler and Glen Fowler; as well as one great grandchild Malia Daisy. Everyone is welcome to join her family as we celebrate her life. Services honoring Shirley will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Globe, AZ on March 11th at 11AM.
