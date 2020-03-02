Solon Gale Beals, 89, of Pima, AZ, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at his home in Pima with his loving family at his side. Solon was born on June 8, 1930, in Pima, to Charles Solon and Roziel Cluff Beals. He attended Pima High School and graduated in the Class of 1948. He married Della Larson on July 23, 1948, in St. George, Utah.
Solon was a general contractor and insurance salesman. He was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a Stake Mission for 13 years, eight of those years as Stake Mission President. He also served in the Bishopric and faithfully served wherever he was needed. His hobbies included; reciting cowboy poetry, family, sleep, work, family history and missionary work, and he was a scriptorium. He loved preaching the gospel. He served his mother for 15 years daily. He had a saying for everything, gave each child a nickname and lived a life of service to others.
His favorite quotes were; “It takes too much work to have fun,” “Let’s choose up sides & go to bed. I get Mama,” “It will feel better when it quits hurting” and “See you in the funny papers.” Three words that sum up his life are Family, Faith, and Fun!
He is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Della; children, Gail Curtis (Dennis), Mark Beals (Roxzanne), Brent Beals (Terri), Mitchell Beals (Cheri) and Dawn Mack (Richy); sibling, Farrell Beals; 22 grandchildren, 60 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Clorine Harper and Florine Beals; brothers, Alden Beals and Darrell Beals; grandchildren, Marco Beals, Kristopher Beals and Nicholas Beals; and great-grandchild, Trevor Molloy.
A viewing will be from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020, at McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel, and at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020, at the Pima Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will follow in the Pima Cemetery.
