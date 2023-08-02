Stanley Antone Thygerson, a lifelong resident of Virden, NM,
passed into eternal life on the evening of Wednesday, July 26,
2023, in Safford, AZ. He was 85.
Stanley was born on October 11, 1937, at the family home in
Virden. He was the oldest son of Antone Iry and Maurine Merrell
Thygerson. He is survived by his younger brother Gerald and his
wife Nedra Thygerson of Grand Junction, CO; and his younger
sister, Debra, and her husband Ben Rhoten of Safford, AZ.
Stanley had a happy childhood, growing up with his brother and
many cousins. He was what is now called a free range child,
learning to help on the farm and ranch, taking care of and
playing with the various animals, although horses were always
his favorite.
Stanley married Joanne Sirrine on October 11, 1957, in the Mesa,
AZ, temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
They were married for 56 years before Joanne preceded him in
death on July 14, 2013.
Stanley worked at many jobs throughout his life. He was a
farmer and rancher, school bus driver, miner, warehouseman,
truck driver, truck dispatcher, and specialized horse shoer. He
also enjoyed team roping, calf roping, and horse racing. His
children said that he was a true cowboy, because like many
other members of his family, he could fix almost anything with
his small box of tools, a roll of black electrical tape, and
some baling wire, all found behind the seat of his pick-up
truck.
Stanley is also survived by his five children: Alice Strain of
Virden, NM; Connee Thygerson of Taylor, AZ; Troy (Leann)
Thygerson of Pima, AZ; Jeff Thygerson of Virden, NM, and Teri
Decker of Taylor, AZ. His nine grandchildren and their spouses:
Terra (Steve) Dunlap of Silver City, NM; Brett (Lorisa) Strain
of Virden, NM; Taylor (Charli) Thygerson of Eden, AZ; Callie
(Oliver) Nicholas of Thatcher, AZ; McCall (Jace) Smith of San
Tan Valley, AZ; Karsen (Cora) Decker of Snowflake, AZ; Ethan Decker of
Fort Polk, LA; Levi Thygerson of Raleigh, NC; and Trey Decker of
Taylor, AZ. And five great grandchildren: Katie Dunlap of Las
Cruces, NM; Skyla Strain of Virden, NM; Harper Dunlap of Silver
City, NM; Sarah Strain of Virden, NM; and Henry Thygerson of
Eden, AZ. He also has two more great grandchildren on the way.
Funeral Services for Stanley will be conducted Saturday morning,
August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Duncan Stake Center of the
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints by Bishop Randall
Claridge of the Virden Ward. Concluding services will follow at
the Virden Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family Saturday morning,
August 5, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m., at the Duncan
Stake Center Relief Society Room of the Church of Jesus Christ
of Latter-day Saints.
