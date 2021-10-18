Stephen Aaron Chavarria

Stephen Aaron Chavarria, of Solomon, joined his brother, Simon, in peaceful rest Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix. He was 45.

Service for Aaron are currently pending and will be announced at a later date.

