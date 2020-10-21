Steve Peter Forsythe
Steve Peter Forsythe, 73, of Bisbee, Arizona, passed away on Oct. 14, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. Steve was born on December 26, 1946, to Kay and Richard Forsythe. He grew up in Douglas, Arizona and after graduating HS he went on to welding trade school in Amarillo, Texas.
He worked most of his life for PD as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. He worked for the Mine Tour in Bisbee part time for quite awhile after that. This job allowed him to talk to people and tell stories, two of his favorite things.
In 1990 he met Cherie and her kids, James, Mandy and Jake. They married in 1992 and went on to have 10 grandchildren.
Steve is survived by two brothers, Nick and Richard, one sister, Mary, and a daughter, Kim.
He was an exceptional father, brother, grandfather, husband and friend. Steve loved rodeo, riding bulls, and running wild in his younger days.
As he grew older he loved riding motorcycles, having coffee and talking to people. He had an infectious sense of humor and was generally one of the nicest people you could ever meet. He always had a smile and a joke for you and was a real “people person”. Everywhere he went he ran into someone he knew from somewhere else, which never ceased to amaze us.
You will all be invited at a later date to attend and share your stories with the family and friends in a celebration of Steve’s life.