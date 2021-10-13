Steven Albert Maher of Tucson passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, at the age of 82. Steven was born on Dec. 18, 1938, in Lansing, Michigan to William Maher and Doris Atwater Maher.

He is survived by his siblings; Judith, Leon, and Leona.

A committal service will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona located at 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024.

Arrangements were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.

Service information

Oct 21
Committal
Thursday, October 21, 2021
1:00PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N Cave Creek Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85024
