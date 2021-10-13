Steven Albert Maher Oct 13, 2021 Oct 13, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Steven Albert Maher of Tucson passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, at the age of 82. Steven was born on Dec. 18, 1938, in Lansing, Michigan to William Maher and Doris Atwater Maher.He is survived by his siblings; Judith, Leon, and Leona.A committal service will take place at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona located at 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024.Arrangements were cared for by McDougal's Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740. To send flowers to the family of Steven Maher, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Service information Oct 21 Committal Thursday, October 21, 2021 1:00PM National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona 23029 N Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85024 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Committal begins. Tags Steven Albert Maher Arizona Committal Leona Funeral Chapel Judith Cemetery Load comments Most Popular Found body believed to be that of missing woman Victim found Saturday likely struck and killed by vehicle New skatepark to be finished by Dec. 31 Pearl Irene Hernandez Clifton Circle K set to open Thursday Richard Billingsley remembered for his 'brilliant' mind, helpful nature Three minutes with...Mandi Moffett Claudia VerLynn McGuire McEuen COVID cases, hospitalizations decreasing statewide Safford man dies in accident Sign up for our email newsletters