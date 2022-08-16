Steven Dwight Hendricks was born in Morenci Arizona on November 2nd, 1943, to the proud parents Clyde and Alta Hendricks and big sister Caroline (Sally) of Duncan Arizona. He was raised in Sheldon Arizona. At a young age he worked at his mother’s restaurant in Duncan Arizona where he acquired his love for cooking. He attended school in Duncan Arizona. He graduated high school in 1962. After high school he worked for the forest service with a fire crew for a few years. He later enlisted in the Army National Guard and served for several years active and in the reserves. In 1966 when he ended his military career, he began a 17-year career for Mountain Bell telephone company. During this time Steve met the love of his life in 1968 Linda Faye Price.
Steve and Linda were wed on May 31st,1968. They resided in Pima, Arizona. On March 2nd, 1970, they welcomed their first child together Russell Dwight Hendricks. 19 months later October 5th, 1971, they welcomed a daughter Lora Lynn Hendricks and to their surprise they also welcomed a boy Leslie Franklin Hendricks. Twins! Steve couldn’t hardly believe his ears when he was pulled aside at work as was told Linda had delivered another baby. In 1973 Steve moved his family to Duncan Arizona to be closer to Linda's parents.
While raising his family in Duncan he enjoyed many hobbies with his family like gardening, tending to his small orchard, raising chickens, guineas, peacocks, hunting, trapping, and fishing. Steve, Russ and Les went on a countless hunting adventure.
In 1983 he went to work for Phelps dodge working as a electrician. During this time, he enjoyed helping his kids with FFA projects and hunting and fishing of course. He later retired from Phelps Dodge in 2004. After retiring and raising his family he went on to welcome daughter in laws, a son in law and 12 grandkids and 7 great grand kids.
Steve and Linda continued to make their home in Duncan after retirement. Together they enjoyed online shopping, several trips to the casinos around the area, and visiting with family and friends.
In 2016 Steve lost his loving wife of 48 years. After the passing of Linda, Steve moved to Safford to live with his son Les. While living with Les, Steve's favorite past time was watching old westerns and eating all the sweets and red enchiladas he could get his hands on.
In 2021 Steves health started to decline. During this difficult time the family welcomed a wonderful caregiver Dana to help while his children were at work. He spent his last days surrounded by the love of his children and family.
