Steven Hernandez, 43, of Safford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 18, 2021, in Tucson. Steven was born in Morenci, Arizona on Jan. 13, 1978, to Josie and John Provencio.
Steven worked for Phelps Dodge/Freeport McMoran for 20 years, during that time he was honored to be selected to support the start-up of the Tenke Fungurume Mine in South Africa. While at work he met and married his wife Aline Palma, April 25, 2014. They made a life together along with their 10 children in Safford, Arizona.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Frank R. Hernandez, and nephew Aidan John Provencio.
He is survived by his wife; Aline Hernandez, parents; Josie and John Provencio, grandmother; Valentina Hernandez, siblings; Ronnie (Tristina) Hernandez, Rick (Ellena) Rodriguez and Jade Provencio, children; James Hernandez, Sonya Hernandez, Dominique Hernandez, Ventura Montez, Andrew Montez, Candra Montez, Marco Montez, Logan Roberts, Lincoln Roberts, Landyn Roberts, 12 grandchildren, many; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Steven loved spending time with his family but was happiest when he could go camping and hunting all together. He had many great stories to tell about his experiences and adventures.
A Visitation will be held at 8:30 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021, at Holy Cross Church with the Recitation of the Rosary at 9 a.m.
A Mass of the Resurrection of the Mass will be held at 10 a.m.
Interment will be following the Mass at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Clifton, Arizona.
Services are being cared for by McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel located at 112 E. Main St. Safford, Arizona 85546, 928-428-1740.
Services will be streamed on Facebook Live, www.facebook.com/caldwellchapel.com. Click Like and watch at 9 a.m.