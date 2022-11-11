Steven Kent Dodge

Kent Dodge of Maricopa passed away on November 5, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona at Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his wife and partner Kathy of over 41 years, and his children. He was born August 17, 1950, to Rex and Mildred (Mikki) Dodge in Safford, Arizona, joining his sister Linda and brother Bruce.

Kent had many wonderful memories of growing up in Safford. Kent was always a prankster and took great pleasure in torturing his oldest sibling, Linda. Kent always called his mother Mikki a saint. He adored her and she adored him. He was quite the “mamma’s boy” though he never wanted to admit it! He attended Safford schools and graduated from Safford High School in 1968. He played first-string football – offensive tight end and defensive tackle. After high school, he attended EAC for a year and was drafted into the army. He served his country as a hydraulics specialist fixing helicopters and as a door gunner in Vietnam returning home in 1971.

