Steven Kent Dodge

Kent Dodge of Maricopa passed away on November 5, 2020, in Chandler, Arizona at Hospice of the Valley, surrounded by his wife and partner Kathy of over 41 years, and his children. He was born August 17, 1950, to Rex and Mildred (Mikki) Dodge in Safford, Arizona, joining his sister Linda and brother Bruce.
Kent had many wonderful memories of growing up in Safford. Kent was always a prankster and took great pleasure in torturing his oldest sibling, Linda. Kent always called his mother Mikki a saint. He adored her and she adored him. He was quite the “mamma’s boy” though he never wanted to admit it! He attended Safford schools and graduated from Safford High School in 1968. He played first-string football – offensive tight end and defensive tackle. After high school, he attended EAC for a year and was drafted into the army. He served his country as a hydraulics specialist fixing helicopters and as a door gunner in Vietnam returning home in 1971.
Kent began working for Phelps Dodge in 1972 after a brief stint as a butcher. In 1983, Kent returned to school at DeVry Institute in Phoenix. During this time, he married Kathy Johnson in 1984. Kent graduated with honors with an Electronics Degree in 1985 and went to work for National Semiconductor in Tucson. Their first child was born in August of 1989 – Lacee Leola Dodge. Soon after her birth, Kent returned to the mining industry, moving his family to Elko, Nevada, and beginning work for Independence Mining. Their second child, Dennis Sean Dodge was born in 1993.
Kent’s first love was his family, when he wasn’t working on a household project, or working, Kent would be found at the golf course or watching a tournament on the TV. Golf was a lifelong joy that was passed on and shared by Kent’s father, Rex, and brother, Bruce. Kent’s love language was acts of service and the gift of time. Kent did not always verbalize his affections, if anything he made sure to razz those he loved most, but Kent made sure to always be there when he was needed most.
Kent worked in Elko until moving back to Arizona in 2002, Kent went to work for Fisher Sand and Gravel and traveled the southeastern United States fixing their crushing equipment. Fisher moved his family to Maricopa in 2007.
A few years later, Kent started to have health issues. It was found that he had Hepatitis C likely from his years in the military and that Hepatitis C was attacking his liver. After seeking out a specialist, it was recommended that Kent try to cure his Hepatitis C with a brand-new triple treatment. After waiting for FDA approval, Kent began a yearlong treatment to finally cure his Hepatitis in 2011. During this time, Kent continued working along with the taxing treatments. In March 2012, during an MRI, it was discovered that he had developed Primary Liver Cancer. The only cure is a liver transplant. He was placed on the transplant list in September 2012 and received his transplant in March 2013.
Kent was strong, and his determination had him returning to work just one-month post-transplant. Kent’s new liver was functioning wonderfully, but sadly, this did not continue. After years of procedures and a liver revision, Kent was again placed on the transplant list. Miraculously, he got the call a second time, in June 2017, and received a second liver transplant. With the second transplant, he was so sick it took him months to recover. Shortly after leaving the hospital, Kent fell and broke his hip, resulting in being hospitalized for many more weeks.
In late 2019 Kent began experiencing severe shortness of breath and was placed on oxygen. Kent became fragile physically when the covid pandemic hit in 2020 and only left the house for his doctor appointments.
Through all the trials, Kent continued to fight, he had very special grandchildren, plus one on the way. He wanted to be here to see them grow. On October 31, 2020, Kent experienced a stroke that affected both sides of his brain. Ever the warrior, Kent laid down his weapons and passed from this earth on November 5, 2020. He battled long and hard to stay with his family, but it became too much. He deserved peace without any more pain.
And, though the warrior's sun has set, its light shall linger round us yet, Bright, radiant, blest. - Jorge Manrique
Kent was a wonderful son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather who passed many life lessons on to his children. He worked hard, provided a good life, and always tried to do the right thing. He is survived by his sister Linda Hawkins, brother Bruce Dodge (Susan Dodge), wife Kathy, daughter Lacee Carnel (Alexander), son Sean Dodge (Julie) and four beautiful grandchildren – Kirsten, Xander Rex and Grayson Randolph Carnel and Maverick Kent Dodge, plus many nieces and nephews. Kent was predeceased by his mother Mildred (Mikki), father Rex and brother-in-law JB Hawkins.
The family would like to remind you to please register to be an organ donor, you may never know whose life you will save. Through donation, Kent’s life was saved, not once but twice.
Graveside services with military honor will be held in the Pima Cemetery, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Lunch will be at the Relief Society Building in Pima at the LDS Highway Chapel after the service.
