Steven Wayne Crum
Steven Wayne Crum, age 58, entered into rest Jan. 11, 2020, in Safford. He was born April 12, 1961, in Safford to Earl (Butch) and Nancy Crum, along with Kenneth, Brenda and Shauna.
He attended Safford High School, where he was an outstanding athlete. By trade, he became a truck driver and worked in many capacities in that field.
Steven loved his family and his five amazing children: Tera, Ashley, Lindsay, Stephanie and Kenny. He also became a grandfather to 11 grandchildren who he loved dearly.
He was also known for his love for dogs and always had a dog as his sidekick. But that’s not all he loved, he loved bowling, camping and, of course, fishing. He loved to be around his grandkids, and great-nieces and nephews, and share all of his stories that he had to them and to anyone that would listen.
He is survived by: his kids, Tera (Aaron) Palmer, Ashley (Forest) Wright, Lindsy Rogers and Kenny Crum; his mother, Nancy Crum; his siblings, Brenda (Rusty) Sherman and Shauna (Troy) Goodman; and by his 11 grandchildren.
Steven is preceded in death by: his father, Butch; his brother, Kenny; his daughter, Stephanie; his grandparents; and his brother-in-law, Butch.
A viewing will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at the McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a graveside service Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Pima Cemetery at 1 p.m., with Bishop LaMont Whetten conducting.
Arrangements under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory.
